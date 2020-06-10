Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Wipro to be watched

Hero MotoCorp's consolidated net profit dropped 21.62% to Rs 604.63 crore on 20.33% fall in total income to Rs 6,490.54 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Maruti Suzuki India said production in May 2020 stood at 3,714 vehicles as against 1,51,188 vehicles in May 2019.

Wipro yesterday announced an expansion of its global strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services(AWS) in the area of DevOps. As a part of this alliance, both companies will collaborate to help global organizations leverage the benefits of automation, effective monitoring and rapid deployment leveraging DevOps.

Team Lease Services reported consolidated net loss of Rs 29.43 crore in Q4 March 2020 as compared to a net profit of Rs 26.02 crore in Q4 March 2019. Total income during the period rose 15.1% to Rs 1,345 crore.

Gujarat Pipavav Port's consolidated net profit fell 9.12% to Rs 54.14 crore on 9.97% fall in total income to Rs 179.95 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company's consolidated net profit dropped 95.56% to Rs 48.57 crore on 88.67% fall in total income to Rs 318.15 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

KRBL's consolidated net profit rose 8.05% to Rs 149.68 crore on 10.66% fall in total income to Rs 1,071.91 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

