HCL Technologies bags 5-year digital transformation deal with MKS Instruments Inc.

HCL Technologies announced a five-year, digital transformation deal with MKS Instruments Inc., a global provider of instruments, systems, subsystems and solutions for advanced manufacturing processes, to improve performance, productivity and speed to market.

HCL will drive digital and cloud-enabled transformation for MKS Instruments through AI/ML-led automation, enhanced user experience with end-to-end Infrastructure services, digital workplace services and IT transformation.

MKS Instruments' employees in nearly 60 countries will have the advantage of using HCL's vast network of global delivery centers and its wide breadth of technology solutions, including its cutting edge AI and automation frameworks and tools.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)