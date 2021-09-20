Agenda for board meet of Universal Autofoundry

-
Scheduled on 01 October 2021Universal Autofoundry announced that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 01 October 2021 to consider and approve increase in authorised share capital, bonus issue and migration from BSE SME segment to BSE Main Board.
