HCL Technologies bags five year contract from EDF Luminus, Belgium

has won a five year IT infrastructure and application services contract with Luminus, the second largest and in the Belgian HCL will help to transform and modernize its IT infrastructure, applications landscape and will migrate its portfolio to a public cloud environment.

is a subsidiary of (EDF).

The deal marks a significant win for HCL in Belgium, and will see it taking the responsibility for migrating all EDF Luminus' applications to the (AWS) cloud. HCL will also provide integrated services, Non- Application management including infrastructure support, end-to-end network and security services, as well as Service Integration and Management (SIAM).

