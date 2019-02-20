HCL Technologies bags five year contract from EDF Luminus, Belgium

-
HCL Technologies has won a five year IT infrastructure and application services contract with EDF Luminus, the second largest electricity producer and energy supplier in the Belgian energy market. HCL will help EDF Luminus to transform and modernize its IT infrastructure, applications landscape and will migrate its SAP portfolio to a public cloud environment.
EDF Luminus is a subsidiary of Electricitde France (EDF).
The deal marks a significant win for HCL in Belgium, and will see it taking the responsibility for migrating all EDF Luminus' SAP applications to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud. HCL will also provide integrated Cloud and Data Center services, Non- SAP Application management including infrastructure support, end-to-end network and security services, as well as Service Integration and Management (SIAM).
