Board of Prime Customer Services approves increase in authorised share capital and issue of convertible warrants

At meeting held on 19 February 2019

The Board of at its meeting held on 19 February 2019 has approved the following -

1. Approved the proposal to increase Authorised share capital of the Company subject shareholder's approval from 4.20 crore consisting of 42,00,000 equity shares of 10 each to 15 crore consisting of 1,50,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each and alter the capital clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company.

2. Approved the proposal for issue of 6,00,000 Convertible Warrants of the Company on a preferential allotment basis to Promoters and non-promoter persons / entity subject shareholder's approval at a price of Rs.113.40/- each which is arrived in accordance with SEBI ICDR Regulations, 2009 aggregating to Rs.6.80 crore as arrived at in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations, 2009.

3. The Board has decided to convene Meeting of the company will be held on 20 March, 2019 at 02.00 PM at the registered office of the Company at 102, Sanskar-2, Near Ketav Petrol Pump, Polytechnic Road, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad-380015.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)