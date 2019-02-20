NHPC enters into MoU with NLCIL for offer of surplus power to northern and north-east region

JUST IN
Business Standard

NHPC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Neyveli Lignite Corporation of India (NLCIL) in the area of Power Trading on 18 February 2019 at Chennai.

As per MoU, NHPC and NLCIL will offer surplus power available with northern and north-eastern region to the bulk consumer in the southern region of the Country at affordable price.

Both, NHPC and NLCIL are having category-I trading licence from CERC to trade power in whole of India.

First Published: Wed, February 20 2019. 15:03 IST

