JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Cyient - BlueBird JV launches its latest unmanned aerial system - WanderB VTOL
Business Standard

H.G. Infra Engineering successfully bids for NHAI road project in Rajasthan

Capital Market 

H.

G. Infra Engineering has been declared, L-I for new EPC project under NHAI for construction of 6-lane access controlled Green fleld Highway from kin 225+000 to kin 252+500 of Sangariya (near Chautala)-Rasisar (near Bikaner) section of NH-754K as a part of Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor in the State of Rajasthan. The company put a successful bid of Rs 538.11 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 20 2019. 13:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements