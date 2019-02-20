H.G. Infra Engineering successfully bids for NHAI road project in Rajasthan

H.

G. Infra Engineering has been declared, L-I for new project under NHAI for construction of 6-lane access controlled from kin 225+000 to kin 252+500 of Sangariya (near Chautala)-Rasisar (near Bikaner) section of NH-754K as a part of Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor in the State of The company put a successful bid of Rs 538.11 crore.

