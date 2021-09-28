HCL Technologies joins AWS Service Delivery Program

-
Becomes an AWS Contact Center Intelligence PartnerHCL Technologies (HCL) has joined the AWS Service Delivery Program and become an AWS Contact Center Intelligence Partner.
The AWS Service Delivery Program is designed to validate AWS Partners that have a deep understanding of AWS services, demonstrated experience and proven customer success in delivering these services to customers. AWS Contact Center Intelligence (AWS CCI) solutions cover key areas of the contact center workflow: self-service, real-time analytics and agent assist, and post-call analytics. Each solution is created using a specific combination of AWS AI services and available through select AWS Partner Network partners.
