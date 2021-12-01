HCL Technologies Ltd sees good buying

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1160.5, up 1.92% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.64% in last one year as compared to a 30.84% spurt in NIFTY and a 58.98% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

HCL Technologies Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1160.5, up 1.92% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.03% on the day, quoting at 17157.9. The Sensex is at 57714.96, up 1.14%. HCL Technologies Ltd has dropped around 0.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35043.75, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1160.3, up 1.53% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 34.02 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

