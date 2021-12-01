Aurionpro Solutions spurts after order win

Aurionpro Solutions hit an upper circuit limit of 5% at Rs 257.70 after the company said it bagged an order worth Rs 190 crore from High Court of Madhya Pradesh.

The order is for complete digitisation and implementation of video surveillance systems and live audio-visual streaming system.

This project comprises of supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of Integrated Video Surveillance System (MPHC-IVSS) & Court Room Live Audio-Visual Streaming System (MPHC-CLASS) across 48 District and Session Courts and 160 Civil Courts under the High Court of Madhya Pradesh.

The tenure of the project will include implementation followed by the maintenance & support for a period of 4 years.

Yogesh Songadkar, senior vice president, Smart City & Mobility, while announcing this win said that "this is the first of its kind and is one of the largest such projects in India involving implementation across 1700+ court rooms in the State of Madhya Pradesh. Aurionpro is amongst leading players in System Integration and this win will further strengthen our position in this segment."

Paresh Zaveri, chairman & managing director cheering the order win stated that "We are thankful to the Hon'ble High Court of Madhya Pradesh for choosing us. This is a strategic win and will firmly place us as the preferred player for similar such projects in future. We are having a strong year in terms of growth and the string of recent wins will help us sustaining this growth trajectory for next year as well."

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Aurionpro Solutions surged 173.85% to Rs 19.58 crore on 39.40% rise in net sales to Rs 122.23 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Aurionpro Solutions is a technology solutions provider that helps enterprises accelerate their digital innovation. It caters to a host of clients across BFSI, telecom and logistics industry.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)