Ashok Leyland total sales decline 2% YoY in Nov

Ashok Leyland's total commercial vehicle (CV) sales fell 2% to 10,480 units in November 2021 from 10,659 units sold in November 2020.

On a sequential basis, the company's total CV sales fell 5.4% from 11,079 units sold in October 2021.

While the total sales of medium & heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) rose 10% to 5,608 units, sales of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) declined 12% to 4,872 units in November 2021 over November 2020.

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is among the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and also among the biggest manufacturers of buses and trucks globally. The company reported a lower standalone loss of Rs 83 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a standalone net loss of Rs 146 crore posted in Q2 FY21. Revenue from operations rose 57% increase to Rs 4,458 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 2837 crores posted in Q2 FY21.

Shares of Ashok Leyland were trading 1.13% higher at Rs 121.10 on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)