HCL Technologies Ltd spurts 1.12%, up for third straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1290.4, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 57.17% in last one year as compared to a 56.36% gain in NIFTY and a 79.83% gain in the Nifty IT index.

HCL Technologies Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1290.4, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 17439.7. The Sensex is at 58592.23, up 0.17%. HCL Technologies Ltd has added around 10.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35400.05, up 0.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 45.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1284.2, up 0.78% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is up 57.17% in last one year as compared to a 56.36% gain in NIFTY and a 79.83% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 38.22 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)