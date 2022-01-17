Volumes jump at Hero MotoCorp Ltd counter

Hero MotoCorp Ltd saw volume of 73575 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15015 shares

Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Granules India Ltd, SIS Ltd, Jindal Saw Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 January 2022.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd saw volume of 73575 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15015 shares. The stock increased 4.86% to Rs.2,695.40. Volumes stood at 5429 shares in the last session.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd notched up volume of 55249 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19349 shares. The stock rose 0.87% to Rs.442.40. Volumes stood at 30406 shares in the last session.

Granules India Ltd witnessed volume of 3.75 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.50 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.53% to Rs.338.00. Volumes stood at 5.32 lakh shares in the last session.

SIS Ltd clocked volume of 31979 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14036 shares. The stock lost 0.08% to Rs.439.95. Volumes stood at 28043 shares in the last session.

Jindal Saw Ltd saw volume of 2.72 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.21 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.75% to Rs.109.10. Volumes stood at 83323 shares in the last session.

