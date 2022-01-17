Capacite Infraprojects bags repeat order from Raymond

Capacite Infraprojects on Monday announced that it received repeat order from Raymond's realty division worth Rs 231.50 crore for civil core & shell works.Commenting on the order win, Rahul Katyal, MD of the company said, "We are delighted that Raymond have shown their confidence in Capacite Infraprojects and awarded works at their Civil core & shell Works for Premium Project at Raymond Limited, Thane. We remain confident of delivering these projects within the stipulated timelines and to client satisfaction. At Capacite, it is our continuous endeavour to add quality orders from existing and new clients and we are confident on the growing execution capabilities of the company.
Capacite Infraprojects provides engineering, procurement and construction/turnkey solutions for housing, high rises, super high rises, speciality buildings and urban infrastructure. The company has recently forayed into development of projects for the public sector.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 17.08 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 4.74 crore in Q2 FY21. Net sales during the quarter increased by 89.4% YoY to Rs 33.39 crore.
The scrip traded 0.38% higher at Rs 170 on BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU