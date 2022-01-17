Capacite Infraprojects bags repeat order from Raymond

Capacite Infraprojects on Monday announced that it received repeat order from Raymond's realty division worth Rs 231.50 crore for civil core & shell works.

Commenting on the order win, Rahul Katyal, MD of the company said, "We are delighted that Raymond have shown their confidence in Capacite Infraprojects and awarded works at their Civil core & shell Works for Premium Project at Raymond Limited, Thane. We remain confident of delivering these projects within the stipulated timelines and to client satisfaction. At Capacite, it is our continuous endeavour to add quality orders from existing and new clients and we are confident on the growing execution capabilities of the company.

Capacite Infraprojects provides engineering, procurement and construction/turnkey solutions for housing, high rises, super high rises, speciality buildings and urban infrastructure. The company has recently forayed into development of projects for the public sector.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 17.08 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 4.74 crore in Q2 FY21. Net sales during the quarter increased by 89.4% YoY to Rs 33.39 crore.

The scrip traded 0.38% higher at Rs 170 on BSE.

