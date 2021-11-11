Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Hitech Corporation Ltd, TCI Finance Ltd, Sansera Engineering Ltd and Parsvnath Developers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 November 2021.

Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 523.05 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10131 shares in the past one month.

Hitech Corporation Ltd surged 18.71% to Rs 254.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35971 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1700 shares in the past one month.

TCI Finance Ltd soared 15.38% to Rs 6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11559 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3706 shares in the past one month.

Sansera Engineering Ltd rose 11.49% to Rs 803. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 67193 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25312 shares in the past one month.

Parsvnath Developers Ltd gained 9.98% to Rs 19.62. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

