HDB Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 145.75% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.99% to Rs 3047.80 crore

Net profit of HDB Financial Services rose 145.75% to Rs 471.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 191.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.99% to Rs 3047.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2771.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3047.802771.0049.3740.82658.00276.80631.80252.00471.10191.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)