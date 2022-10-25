HDB Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 145.75% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 9.99% to Rs 3047.80 croreNet profit of HDB Financial Services rose 145.75% to Rs 471.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 191.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.99% to Rs 3047.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2771.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3047.802771.00 10 OPM %49.3740.82 -PBDT658.00276.80 138 PBT631.80252.00 151 NP471.10191.70 146
