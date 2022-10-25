Multi Commodity Exchange of India consolidated net profit rises 93.72% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 53.14% to Rs 127.40 crore

Net profit of Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 93.72% to Rs 63.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 53.14% to Rs 127.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 83.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.127.4083.1950.4439.9882.5049.2976.7342.7063.2732.66

