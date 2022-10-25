Multi Commodity Exchange of India consolidated net profit rises 93.72% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Capital Market 

Sales rise 53.14% to Rs 127.40 crore

Net profit of Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 93.72% to Rs 63.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 53.14% to Rs 127.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 83.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales127.4083.19 53 OPM %50.4439.98 -PBDT82.5049.29 67 PBT76.7342.70 80 NP63.2732.66 94

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 08:10 IST

