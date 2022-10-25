Raghav Productivity Enhancers consolidated net profit rises 41.84% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 50.25% to Rs 35.88 croreNet profit of Raghav Productivity Enhancers rose 41.84% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 50.25% to Rs 35.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales35.8823.88 50 OPM %24.5523.79 -PBDT8.876.38 39 PBT8.245.83 41 NP6.174.35 42
