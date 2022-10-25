Raghav Productivity Enhancers consolidated net profit rises 41.84% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 50.25% to Rs 35.88 crore

Net profit of Raghav Productivity Enhancers rose 41.84% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 50.25% to Rs 35.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.35.8823.8824.5523.798.876.388.245.836.174.35

