Indraprastha Gas consolidated net profit rises 1.96% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 94.08% to Rs 3554.01 croreNet profit of Indraprastha Gas rose 1.96% to Rs 426.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 418.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 94.08% to Rs 3554.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1831.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3554.011831.19 94 OPM %14.8428.95 -PBDT645.12623.16 4 PBT553.69542.68 2 NP426.84418.63 2
