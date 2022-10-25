JUST IN
Business Standard

Indraprastha Gas consolidated net profit rises 1.96% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 94.08% to Rs 3554.01 crore

Net profit of Indraprastha Gas rose 1.96% to Rs 426.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 418.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 94.08% to Rs 3554.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1831.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3554.011831.19 94 OPM %14.8428.95 -PBDT645.12623.16 4 PBT553.69542.68 2 NP426.84418.63 2

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 08:11 IST

