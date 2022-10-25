Indraprastha Gas consolidated net profit rises 1.96% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 94.08% to Rs 3554.01 crore

Net profit of Indraprastha Gas rose 1.96% to Rs 426.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 418.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 94.08% to Rs 3554.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1831.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3554.011831.1914.8428.95645.12623.16553.69542.68426.84418.63

