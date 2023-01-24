Indoco Remedies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd, Kothari Products Ltd, Celebrity Fashions Ltd and Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 January 2023.

Indoco Remedies Ltd lost 9.41% to Rs 366.65 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 59642 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11282 shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd tumbled 9.36% to Rs 22.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 69126 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10341 shares in the past one month.

Kothari Products Ltd crashed 8.40% to Rs 112.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6154 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3443 shares in the past one month.

Celebrity Fashions Ltd fell 6.49% to Rs 18. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 85339 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17548 shares in the past one month.

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd pared 6.37% to Rs 70.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50800 shares in the past one month.

