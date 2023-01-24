Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

South Indian Bank Ltd, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, D B Realty Ltd and Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 January 2023.

South Indian Bank Ltd, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, D B Realty Ltd and Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 January 2023.

Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd tumbled 6.44% to Rs 22.5 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 73.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

South Indian Bank Ltd lost 5.79% to Rs 17.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 67.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd crashed 5.37% to Rs 524. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25822 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16089 shares in the past one month.

D B Realty Ltd dropped 4.99% to Rs 87.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 41642 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd fell 4.94% to Rs 313.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 34147 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23353 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)