Route Mobile spurts after Q3 PAT soars 85% YoY

Route Mobile jumped 7.61% to Rs 1229 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 85.18% to Rs 82.44 crore on 75.16% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 985.72 crore in Q3 December 2022 over Q3 December 2021.

Profit before tax surged 87.20% YoY to Rs 103.13 crore in Q3 December 2022.

EBITDA was reported at Rs 128.3 crore in Q3 FY23 compared to Rs 109.4 crore in Q2 FY23 and Rs 77.2 crore in Q3 FY22, translating in Y-o-Y growth of 66.3% and sequential growth of 17.3%.

EBITDA margin was 13%, 12.9% and 13.7% in Q3 FY23, Q2 FY23 and Q3 FY22, respectively.

Total expenditure jumped 73.76% to Rs 890.34 crore during the period under review. Cost of purchasing messaging services climbed 72.30% YoY, and employee benefits expense increased 21% YoY.

Commenting on the results, Rajdipkumar Gupta, managing director & group chief executive officer, Route Mobile, said, "I want to thank the Route Mobile team for relentlessly delivering a staggering performance quarter after quarter. We have yet again exceeded our expectations in the quarter gone by. It gives me great pride to highlight that we have surpassed our pre-IPO FY2020 audited revenue of INR 9,563mn and an adjusted PAT of INR 843mn in just this quarter by clocking our best quarterly revenue of INR 9,857mn and an adjusted PAT of INR 1,010mn. This is despite the recent Covid issues, the Russia-Ukraine war, supply-side issues, and the current recessionary headwinds."

The company's board will meet on Thursday, 26 January 2023, for considering second interim dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2022-23.

Route Mobile ("RML") is a cloud communications platform service provider, catering to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players and mobile network operators (MNO). RML's portfolio comprises solutions in messaging, voice, email, SMS filtering, analytics and monetization. RML has a diverse enterprise client base across a broad range of industries including social media companies, banksand financial institutions, e-commerce entities and travel aggregators. RML is headquartered in Mumbai, India with a global presence in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Europe and North America.

