Bosch Ltd gains for fifth session

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 12873, up 0.25% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.96% in last one year as compared to a 13.4% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.62% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Bosch Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 12873, up 0.25% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 13898.2. The Sensex is at 47482.1, up 0.27%. Bosch Ltd has dropped around 2.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9066.85, down 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 33637 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 12863.4, down 0.03% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 57.3 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

