HDFC Bank Ltd spurts 2.01%, rises for third straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1348.7, up 2.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.11% in last one year as compared to a 0.79% slide in NIFTY and a 3.83% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

HDFC Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1348.7, up 2.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.94% on the day, quoting at 15648.45. The Sensex is at 52587.46, up 1.92%. HDFC Bank Ltd has gained around 3.43% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32684.8, up 2.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 64.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1347.25, up 1.94% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd is down 9.11% in last one year as compared to a 0.79% slide in NIFTY and a 3.83% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 19.86 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

