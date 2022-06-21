Volumes jump at Gland Pharma Ltd counter

Gland Pharma Ltd saw volume of 4.92 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 61427 shares

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, Indigo Paints Ltd, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 June 2022.

Gland Pharma Ltd saw volume of 4.92 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 61427 shares. The stock increased 2.00% to Rs.2,633.00. Volumes stood at 10100 shares in the last session.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 5558 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2380 shares. The stock increased 3.14% to Rs.894.00. Volumes stood at 1744 shares in the last session.

Indigo Paints Ltd recorded volume of 2877 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1289 shares. The stock gained 0.73% to Rs.1,420.00. Volumes stood at 801 shares in the last session.

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd recorded volume of 11753 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5783 shares. The stock gained 6.00% to Rs.4,043.55. Volumes stood at 9007 shares in the last session.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd notched up volume of 1.81 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 93948 shares. The stock rose 12.02% to Rs.131.90. Volumes stood at 1.13 lakh shares in the last session.

