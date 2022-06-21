Metal shares edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 241.51 points or 1.59% at 15459.39 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.46%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 2.28%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.82%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.67%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.49%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Coal India Ltd (up 1.38%), Vedanta Ltd (up 0.93%), NMDC Ltd (up 0.91%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.77%), and National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 0.64%).

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 503.13 or 0.98% at 52100.97.

The Nifty 50 index was up 123 points or 0.8% at 15473.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 333.51 points or 1.42% at 23755.67.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 87.59 points or 1.19% at 7461.11.

On BSE,2052 shares were trading in green, 702 were trading in red and 90 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)