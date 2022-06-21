Information Technology stocks rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 529.69 points or 1.94% at 27808.36 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Subex Ltd (up 7.18%), 3i Infotech Ltd (up 5.56%),D-Link India Ltd (up 4.83%),Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 4.81%),Expleo Solutions Ltd (up 4.29%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mphasis Ltd (up 4.05%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 3.82%), Mindtree Ltd (up 3.72%), Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (up 3.58%), and Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (up 3.52%).

On the other hand, Brightcom Group Ltd (down 4.9%), Allsec Technologies Ltd (down 1.14%), and Tata Elxsi Ltd (down 0.35%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 503.13 or 0.98% at 52100.97.

The Nifty 50 index was up 123 points or 0.8% at 15473.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 333.51 points or 1.42% at 23755.67.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 87.59 points or 1.19% at 7461.11.

On BSE,2052 shares were trading in green, 702 were trading in red and 90 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)