Consumer Durables shares gain

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 809.25 points or 2.39% at 34730.06 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 4.07%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 3.72%),Voltas Ltd (up 2.18%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 1.94%),Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 1.61%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Havells India Ltd (up 1.27%), Blue Star Ltd (up 0.87%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 0.85%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.63%), and Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 0.42%).

On the other hand, Sheela Foam Ltd (down 0.53%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 0.35%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 503.13 or 0.98% at 52100.97.

The Nifty 50 index was up 123 points or 0.8% at 15473.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 333.51 points or 1.42% at 23755.67.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 87.59 points or 1.19% at 7461.11.

On BSE,2052 shares were trading in green, 702 were trading in red and 90 were unchanged.

