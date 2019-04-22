HDFC Bank standalone net profit rises 22.63% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Total Operating Income rise 23.51% to Rs 26333.25 croreNet profit of HDFC Bank rose 22.63% to Rs 5885.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4799.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 23.51% to Rs 26333.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 21321.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.54% to Rs 21078.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17486.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 23.34% to Rs 98972.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 80241.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income26333.2521321.08 24 98972.0580241.35 23 OPM %65.8064.39 -65.9864.34 - PBDT8954.387294.56 23 32199.6426697.32 21 PBT8954.387294.56 23 32199.6426697.32 21 NP5885.124799.28 23 21078.1417486.75 21
