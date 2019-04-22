HDFC Bank standalone net profit rises 22.63% in the March 2019 quarter

rise 23.51% to Rs 26333.25 crore

Net profit of rose 22.63% to Rs 5885.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4799.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. rose 23.51% to Rs 26333.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 21321.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.54% to Rs 21078.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17486.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. rose 23.34% to Rs 98972.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 80241.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

26333.2521321.0898972.0580241.3565.8064.3965.9864.348954.387294.5632199.6426697.328954.387294.5632199.6426697.325885.124799.2821078.1417486.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)