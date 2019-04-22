Indag Rubber standalone net profit declines 67.07% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 4.65% to Rs 42.02 crore

Net profit of declined 67.07% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.65% to Rs 42.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 44.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.93% to Rs 10.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.90% to Rs 168.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 163.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

