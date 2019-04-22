Indag Rubber standalone net profit declines 67.07% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indag Rubber standalone net profit declines 3.19% in the September 2018 quarter
Board of Indag Rubber decides to sublease facility at Bhiwadi (Rajasthan)
Indag Rubber intimates of conversion of subsidiary into JV
No proposal for opening of industrial parks for rubber based units: Ministry of Commerce
Draft Rubber Policy: Budgetary support for promotion of export, research, reducing imports
-
Sales decline 4.65% to Rs 42.02 croreNet profit of Indag Rubber declined 67.07% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.65% to Rs 42.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 44.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 32.93% to Rs 10.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.90% to Rs 168.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 163.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales42.0244.07 -5 168.72163.97 3 OPM %3.2812.32 -7.0710.88 - PBDT2.987.91 -62 16.7224.69 -32 PBT2.217.14 -69 13.5821.63 -37 NP1.915.80 -67 10.5715.76 -33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU