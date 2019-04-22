JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Mahindra Lifespace Developers approves allotment of 1800 equity shares under ESOS
Business Standard

Indag Rubber standalone net profit declines 67.07% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 4.65% to Rs 42.02 crore

Net profit of Indag Rubber declined 67.07% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.65% to Rs 42.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 44.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.93% to Rs 10.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.90% to Rs 168.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 163.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales42.0244.07 -5 168.72163.97 3 OPM %3.2812.32 -7.0710.88 - PBDT2.987.91 -62 16.7224.69 -32 PBT2.217.14 -69 13.5821.63 -37 NP1.915.80 -67 10.5715.76 -33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 16:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU