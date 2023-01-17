HDFC Bank update on scheme of amalgamation

HDFC Bank announced that Financial Services Commission, Mauritius has granted its approval for the proposed transfer of shares of Griha Investments, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HDFC Holdings and a foreign step-down subsidiary of HDFC, from HDFC Holdings to HDFC Bank as a result of the proposed amalgamation of (i) HDFC Investments and HDFC Holdings , wholly-owned subsidiaries of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), with and into HDFC; and (ii) HDFC with and into HDFC Bank (HDFC Bank).

