HDFC Bank update on scheme of amalgamation

HDFC Bank announced that Financial Services Commission, Mauritius has granted its approval for the proposed transfer of shares of Griha Investments, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HDFC Holdings and a foreign step-down subsidiary of HDFC, from HDFC Holdings to HDFC Bank as a result of the proposed amalgamation of (i) HDFC Investments and HDFC Holdings , wholly-owned subsidiaries of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), with and into HDFC; and (ii) HDFC with and into HDFC Bank (HDFC Bank).

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 09:06 IST

