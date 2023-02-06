HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd down for fifth straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 480.5, down 1.72% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 20.35% in last one year as compared to a 3.03% rally in NIFTY and a 4.26% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 480.5, down 1.72% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 17735.2. The Sensex is at 60454.98, down 0.64%.HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has lost around 21.03% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18447.65, down 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 48.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 52.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 481.1, down 2.05% on the day. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd tumbled 20.35% in last one year as compared to a 3.03% rally in NIFTY and a 4.26% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 77.39 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)