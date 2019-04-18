HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd rises for fifth straight session

-
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 408.85, up 0.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.8% in last one year as compared to a 11.33% jump in NIFTY and a 19.06% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 408.85, up 0.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 11761.9. The Sensex is at 39190.79, down 0.22%. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 12.28% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12663.3, down 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.06 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 65.38 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
