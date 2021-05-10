HDFC to divest 0.62% stakeholding in HDFC ERGO

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), in accordance with the direction of Reserve Bank of India to reduce its shareholding in HDFC ERGO to 50% or below, has on 08 May 2021 entered into a share purchase agreement for sale of 44,12,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each, representing 0.62% of the issued and paid-up share capital of HDFC ERGO.

Subsequent to the above sale, HDFC ERGO would cease to be a subsidiary company of HDFC under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

