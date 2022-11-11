Healthcare Global Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 92.84% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.35% to Rs 419.21 crore

Net profit of Healthcare Global Enterprises declined 92.84% to Rs 7.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 103.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.35% to Rs 419.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 351.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.419.21351.2517.8217.0150.8539.8110.021.797.38103.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)