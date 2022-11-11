JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Siti Networks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 66.05 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Healthcare Global Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 92.84% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 19.35% to Rs 419.21 crore

Net profit of Healthcare Global Enterprises declined 92.84% to Rs 7.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 103.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.35% to Rs 419.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 351.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales419.21351.25 19 OPM %17.8217.01 -PBDT50.8539.81 28 PBT10.021.79 460 NP7.38103.09 -93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU