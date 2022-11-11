JUST IN
Total Transport Systems consolidated net profit declines 24.44% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Multibase India standalone net profit rises 19.70% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.04% to Rs 18.98 crore

Net profit of Multibase India rose 19.70% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.04% to Rs 18.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales18.9814.94 27 OPM %6.598.77 -PBDT2.432.02 20 PBT2.161.78 21 NP1.581.32 20

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:38 IST

