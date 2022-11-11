Multibase India standalone net profit rises 19.70% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.04% to Rs 18.98 crore

Net profit of Multibase India rose 19.70% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.04% to Rs 18.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.18.9814.946.598.772.432.022.161.781.581.32

