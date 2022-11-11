JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Siti Networks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 66.05 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Indo Thai Securities consolidated net profit rises 92.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 56.99% to Rs 10.00 crore

Net profit of Indo Thai Securities rose 92.20% to Rs 6.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 56.99% to Rs 10.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales10.006.37 57 OPM %77.4077.08 -PBDT7.834.78 64 PBT7.704.63 66 NP6.903.59 92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU