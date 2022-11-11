Indo Thai Securities consolidated net profit rises 92.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 56.99% to Rs 10.00 crore

Net profit of Indo Thai Securities rose 92.20% to Rs 6.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 56.99% to Rs 10.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.10.006.3777.4077.087.834.787.704.636.903.59

