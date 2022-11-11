Indo Thai Securities consolidated net profit rises 92.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 56.99% to Rs 10.00 croreNet profit of Indo Thai Securities rose 92.20% to Rs 6.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 56.99% to Rs 10.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales10.006.37 57 OPM %77.4077.08 -PBDT7.834.78 64 PBT7.704.63 66 NP6.903.59 92
