Tree House Education & Accessories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 38.84 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.38% to Rs 1.36 crore

Net Loss of Tree House Education & Accessories reported to Rs 38.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 11.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.38% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.361.57-34.5621.02-1.00-1.35-38.84-11.79-38.84-11.79

