Healthcare Global Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 43.58 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.83% to Rs 270.37 croreNet Loss of Healthcare Global Enterprises reported to Rs 43.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 8.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.83% to Rs 270.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 257.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 106.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 24.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.95% to Rs 1095.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 978.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales270.37257.92 5 1095.64978.67 12 OPM %12.7610.45 -14.5911.67 - PBDT0.3814.62 -97 29.1951.71 -44 PBT-41.68-8.18 -410 -119.26-33.38 -257 NP-43.58-8.72 -400 -106.69-24.80 -330
