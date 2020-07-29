Oswal Yarns reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 133.33% to Rs 0.56 crore

Oswal Yarns reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 133.33% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.560.243.57-4.170.01-0.030-0.040-0.04

