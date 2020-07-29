Oswal Yarns reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Oswal Yarns reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Motilal Oswal Financial Services board to mull buyback
Motilal Oswal Fin Serv gets board approval for Rs 150-cr share buyback
Volumes soar at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd counter
Motilal Oswal announces buyback of shares up to Rs 150 crore
-
Sales rise 133.33% to Rs 0.56 croreOswal Yarns reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 133.33% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.560.24 133 OPM %3.57-4.17 -PBDT0.01-0.03 LP PBT0-0.04 100 NP0-0.04 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU