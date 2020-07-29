Hexaware Technologies consolidated net profit rises 0.73% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 19.93% to Rs 1569.12 croreNet profit of Hexaware Technologies rose 0.73% to Rs 152.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 151.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 19.93% to Rs 1569.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1308.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1569.121308.34 20 OPM %17.2916.19 -PBDT252.18221.78 14 PBT188.51201.23 -6 NP152.45151.35 1
