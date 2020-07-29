Hexaware Technologies consolidated net profit rises 0.73% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 19.93% to Rs 1569.12 crore

Net profit of Hexaware Technologies rose 0.73% to Rs 152.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 151.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 19.93% to Rs 1569.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1308.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1569.121308.3417.2916.19252.18221.78188.51201.23152.45151.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)