Aarvee Denims & Exports consolidated net profit rises 1870.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 35.01% to Rs 116.94 crore

Net profit of Aarvee Denims & Exports rose 1870.00% to Rs 7.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 35.01% to Rs 116.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 179.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 41.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.94% to Rs 561.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 747.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

116.94179.93561.34747.9015.0412.846.0710.993.489.44-17.1735.71-6.140.06-55.531.737.880.40-41.931.09

