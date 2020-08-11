Healthcare stocks slip

Healthcare stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index decreasing 315.78 points or 1.61% at 19325.8 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Laurus Labs Ltd (down 8.48%), Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (down 6.53%),Alkem Laboratories Ltd (down 5.16%),Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 4.57%),Aarti Drugs Ltd (down 4.37%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Ipca Laboratories Ltd (down 4.35%), Sequent Scientific Ltd (down 4.3%), Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (down 4.2%), Albert David Ltd (down 3.74%), and Panacea Biotec Ltd (down 3.55%).

On the other hand, Shalby Ltd (up 6.74%), Indoco Remedies Ltd (up 5.78%), and Vivimed Labs Ltd (up 4.95%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 321.17 or 0.84% at 38503.25.

The Nifty 50 index was up 76.7 points or 0.68% at 11346.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 15.89 points or 0.11% at 13884.97.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 5.69 points or 0.12% at 4711.78.

On BSE,1522 shares were trading in green, 1100 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

