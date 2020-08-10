Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 528.17 points or 2.82% at 19289.01 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Shilpa Medicare Ltd (up 13.16%), Divis Laboratories Ltd (up 12.42%),Suven Life Sciences Ltd (up 9.99%),Laurus Labs Ltd (up 8%),Fermenta Biotech Ltd (up 5.25%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Take Solutions Ltd (up 5.12%), Abbott India Ltd (up 5.01%), Strides Pharma Science Ltd (up 4.99%), Vivimed Labs Ltd (up 4.97%), and Cipla Ltd (up 4.91%).

On the other hand, Opto Circuits (India) Ltd (down 3.86%), Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd (down 1.02%), and Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (down 1.01%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 299.17 or 0.79% at 38339.74.

The Nifty 50 index was up 95.2 points or 0.85% at 11309.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 147.49 points or 1.08% at 13816.18.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 43.59 points or 0.93% at 4713.25.

On BSE,1397 shares were trading in green, 557 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

