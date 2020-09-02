Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 180.1 points or 0.96% at 18925.34 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Strides Pharma Science Ltd (up 5.83%), FDC Ltd (up 5.15%),Opto Circuits (India) Ltd (up 4.91%),Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (up 4.53%),Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (up 3.86%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Shilpa Medicare Ltd (up 3.75%), Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 3.57%), Take Solutions Ltd (up 3.44%), Aarti Drugs Ltd (up 3.29%), and Sequent Scientific Ltd (up 3.11%).

On the other hand, Medicamen Biotech Ltd (down 2.43%), Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (down 0.97%), and Novartis India Ltd (down 0.78%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 68.32 or 0.18% at 38969.12.

The Nifty 50 index was up 32.5 points or 0.28% at 11502.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 145.97 points or 1.01% at 14559.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 34.61 points or 0.71% at 4934.83.

On BSE,1241 shares were trading in green, 577 were trading in red and 74 were unchanged.

