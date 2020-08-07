Healthcare stocks edge lower

Healthcare stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index decreasing 33.35 points or 0.18% at 18787.89 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (down 5.17%), Lupin Ltd (down 5.12%),Opto Circuits (India) Ltd (down 4.94%),Granules India Ltd (down 3.55%),Morepen Laboratories Ltd (down 3.12%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Alembic Ltd (down 3.07%), RPG Life Sciences Ltd (down 2.74%), Biocon Ltd (down 2.65%), Marksans Pharma Ltd (down 2.5%), and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.83%).

On the other hand, Suven Life Sciences Ltd (up 9.97%), Procter & Gamble Health Ltd (up 5.37%), and Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 5.22%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 44.52 or 0.12% at 37980.93.

The Nifty 50 index was down 1.35 points or 0.01% at 11198.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 105.87 points or 0.78% at 13668.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.99 points or 1.21% at 4665.21.

On BSE,1611 shares were trading in green, 954 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

