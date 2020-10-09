UCO Bank slips for fifth straight session

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 11.85, down 0.42% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock rose for a third straight session today in last one year as compared to a 5.82% up 0.68%. in NIFTY and a 39.28% up 51.82% in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

UCO Bank dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 11.85, down 0.42% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 11888.75. The Sensex is at 40454.86, up 0.68%.UCO Bank has lost around 9.2% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has eased around 8.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1293.3, up 1.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)