Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 108.18 points or 0.44% at 24569.82 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd (down 3.84%), Take Solutions Ltd (down 2.88%),Syngene International Ltd (down 2.73%),Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (down 2.66%),Panacea Biotec Ltd (down 2.55%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Morepen Laboratories Ltd (down 2.5%), Gland Pharma Ltd (down 2.42%), Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (down 2.31%), Sequent Scientific Ltd (down 2.13%), and Poly Medicure Ltd (down 2%).

On the other hand, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (up 11.39%), Hester Biosciences Ltd (up 6.9%), and Novartis India Ltd (up 6.24%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 396.91 or 0.78% at 51512.13.

The Nifty 50 index was up 126.5 points or 0.82% at 15464.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 27.39 points or 0.12% at 23618.88.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22 points or 0.3% at 7448.34.

On BSE,1478 shares were trading in green, 1528 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.

