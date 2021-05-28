Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd in demand

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 41.45, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 72.35% in last one year as compared to a 61.15% spurt in NIFTY and a 54.12% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 41.45, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.66% on the day, quoting at 15438.45. The Sensex is at 51391.11, up 0.54%. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has risen around 2.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 16.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1791.05, up 1.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)