Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 218.1 points or 0.93% at 23762.84 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (up 15.27%), Nectar Lifescience Ltd (up 11.9%),Kopran Ltd (up 10.66%),Morepen Laboratories Ltd (up 9.43%),Shilpa Medicare Ltd (up 8.54%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 8.34%), Panacea Biotec Ltd (up 7.49%), Nureca Ltd (up 7.14%), Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (up 6.17%), and SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 4.38%).

On the other hand, KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd (down 3.82%), Artemis Medicare Services Ltd (down 3.1%), and Supriya Lifescience Ltd (down 3.07%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 344.44 or 0.57% at 60481.78.

The Nifty 50 index was down 106.25 points or 0.59% at 18021.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 452.87 points or 1.59% at 27968.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 108.27 points or 1.21% at 8842.53.

On BSE,509 shares were trading in green, 2460 were trading in red and 88 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)